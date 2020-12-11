U.S. Attorney Wrigley Announces Charges For New York and Georgia Men, Inshan Baksh and Sang Bae Chung for their Role in a $185,000 Scam of a North Dakota Attorney

FARGO (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced the unsealing of a complaint charging Inshan Baksh, age 32 from Queens, New York, and Sang Bae Chung age 36 from Lawrenceville, Georgia, with wire fraud, mail fraud, and aiding and abetting wire and mail fraud for their role in illegally receiving and laundering funds as part of a scam, which targeted a North Dakota attorney. Specifically, scammers targeted this attorney and, by using an email spoof scam, tricked the attorney into wiring a total amount of $185,000 to three separate individuals or entities: Scott Anderson, Dorese Coles, and Krystal Fashion Corporation. None of the individuals or entities were entitled to receive these funds.

As stated in court records, Inshan Baksh, d/b/a Kristal Fashion Corporation, illegally received a $60,000 wire transfer from the attorney and, immediately thereafter, laundered the money by sending a cashier’s check in the amount of $31,850 to Sang Bae Chung, d/b/a De Nice Ware, Inc. The $31,850 cashier’s check was deposited in Chung’s De Nice Ware bank account and immediately thereafter, Chung attempted to wire $31,600 to another individual; however, the bank successfully recalled the wire transfer.

On June 3, 2020, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Scott Anderson, 57 years old, Seattle, Washington, and Dorese Coles, 30 years old, Newport News, Virginia, on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering for their roles in illegally receiving $65,000 and $60,000 wire transfers respectfully from the attorney and then taking steps to launder the received funds.

Chung’s preliminary and detention hearing on the complaint occurred on December 1, 2020 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Baksh’s initial appearance on the complaint occurred on December 2, 2020 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. All future hearings for Chung and Baksh’s will be scheduled in the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota.

“Because of their professional role in our communities, attorneys are susceptible to being the targets of fraud schemes,” said US Attorney Drew Wrigley. The State Bar of North Dakota recently alerted members that financial scammers have been targeting North Dakota attorneys. “We join the State Bar in cautioning attorneys to be mindful of financial scams, and will aggressively pursue individuals who commit these targeted crimes.”

A complaint and an indictment are an accusation and notice of charges. The defendants are presumed innocent under the law.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan J. O’Konek assigned to the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today