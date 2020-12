(STL.News) Hospital ships have played an integral role in treating and saving lives, both in peacetime and war, for almost as long as there has been a Navy Medicine. This video highlights major milestones for Hospital Ships since their inception during the Barbary Wars, including WWII following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941.



