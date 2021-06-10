Ingalls Shipbuilding to Hire Approximately 3,000 Full-Time Shipbuilders

PASCAGOULA, MS (STL.News) Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division plans to hire approximately 3,000 full-time shipbuilders as part of its future growth plan.

Ingalls’ talent acquisition team has been recruiting across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana and will return to Pascagoula on June 10 to host a hiring event at Ingalls’ new human resources building located at 1000 Jerry St. Pé Highway.

“We are steadily adding new team members to our growing workforce,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Shipbuilding is a challenging, extremely rewarding, and potentially life-changing career, and we are excited to offer so many full-time, stable, full-benefits opportunities to our community.”

Ingalls offers competitive pay and health insurance, 12 paid holidays annually, a health care clinic for shipbuilders and their families, and more. The shipyard recently completed facilities enhancements, including more than a million square feet of the covered work area, improved access to worksites and tool rooms, cool down and hydration stations, and a second dining area in the shipyard that features a Chick-fil-A.

No-cost, pre-hire training is available to those without the required skills or work experience.

“Workforce development is critical to the sustainment of a strong talent pipeline,” said George S. Jones, Ingalls vice president of operations. “We maintain longstanding partnerships with local schools and community stakeholders to make training opportunities readily available to those who want to start their career in shipbuilding at Ingalls.”

Ingalls is hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders, and structural welders and seeking applicants with mechanical, hot work, or carpentry experience.

“As Mississippi’s largest industrial employer, we remain committed to the long-term viability of our workforce,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls vice president of human resources and administration. “We continue to evaluate and enhance the employee experience so that we are able to attract the talent we need to build ships that protect and defend our nation.”