Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints . The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Jan. 21 was:

Michael Cain Gibson, 36, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Gibson faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. Gibson was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-90.

