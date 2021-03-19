Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on March 16 was:

Brett Williams James Jones, 27, of Lame Deer, on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. If convicted of the most serious crime, Jones faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Jones was released pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-73.

Appearing in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pleading not guilty on March 17 was:

Joseph Mark Parsons Menke, 29, of Belgrade, on charges of distribution and receipt of child pornography. If convicted of the most serious crime, Menke faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release. Menke was released pending further proceedings. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Bozeman Police Department and Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-04.

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston and pleading not guilty on March 16 was:

Kaycee Lynn Menz, 29, of Poplar, on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. If convicted of the most serious crime, Menz faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release. Menz was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-11.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today