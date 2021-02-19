General

Informational: Federal Court arraignments

ByEditor 4

Feb 19, 2021 , , , ,

Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints.  The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Feb. 17 was:

Travis Rusty Wallace, 18, of Lodge Grass, on charges of arson.  If convicted of the most serious crime, Wallace faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.  Wallace was detained pending further proceedings.  The FBI investigated the case.  PACER case reference. 20-137.

Appearing on Feb. 19 and pleading not guilty was:

Quinn Henry Jessen, 38, of Miles City, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.  If convicted of the most serious crime, Jessen faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the conspiracy and fraud counts and a minimum mandatory consecutive two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release on the identity theft count.  Jessen was detained pending further proceedings.  The Billings Police Department investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-128.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Wolf Point: Christopher George admits sexually abusing minor

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Renton: Darrell N. Winston sentenced For fraud scheme

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Detroit: Lamont Thomas Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Wolf Point: Christopher George admits sexually abusing minor

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Renton: Darrell N. Winston sentenced For fraud scheme

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Detroit: Lamont Thomas Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Peever: Brandon Lee Renville Charged with Multiple Crimes

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4