Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Feb. 17 was:

Travis Rusty Wallace, 18, of Lodge Grass, on charges of arson. If convicted of the most serious crime, Wallace faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Wallace was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-137.

Appearing on Feb. 19 and pleading not guilty was:

Quinn Henry Jessen, 38, of Miles City, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted of the most serious crime, Jessen faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the conspiracy and fraud counts and a minimum mandatory consecutive two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release on the identity theft count. Jessen was detained pending further proceedings. The Billings Police Department investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-128.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today