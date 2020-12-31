Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Dec.29 was:

Sean Andrew Shaw, 40, of Billings, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted of the most serious crime, Shaw faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Shaw was released pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

