Information about U.S. Capitol Incursion to Contact FBI

New Haven (STL.News) “We encourage people with information related to the activity yesterday at the U.S. Capitol to contact the FBI . If the District of Connecticut is the appropriate venue for the prosecution of individuals involved in that disgraceful and criminal activity, our office will aggressively pursue any such matter.”
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
