Information about U.S. Capitol Incursion to Contact FBI

U.S. Attorney John H. Durham Encourages People with Information about U.S. Capitol Incursion to Contact FBI

New Haven (STL.News) “We encourage people with information related to the activity yesterday at the U.S. Capitol to contact the FBI .  If the District of Connecticut is the appropriate venue for the prosecution of individuals involved in that disgraceful and criminal activity, our office will aggressively pursue any such matter.”

