(STL.News) India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar will be visting the state of Qatar today and during the visit he schedule to meet with the Qatari deputy Prime minister and the foreign minister, he is also going to meet other important Dignitaries of Qatar. This is Jaishankar’s first visit to Qatar as External minister, during the visit he will be holding talks of Bilateral issues with his counterpart.



YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

