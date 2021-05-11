Indianola: Cordel Moton Sentenced On Federal Firearms Violations

Indianola Man, Jermany Cordel Moton Sentenced to Prison for 10 years On Federal Firearms Violations

Greenville, MI (STL.News) An Indianola man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for burglary of a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) and an unrelated charge of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

According to court documents, Jermany Cordel Moton aka “Mookie”, 30, stole 31 firearms from the Mississippi Police Supply Co., Inc., in Ruleville, Mississippi, on August 16, 2018. In a separate incident on July 22, 2019, Moton, who had previously been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, possessed ammunition, which was used to fire a round through a wall of Moton’s house during an argument with another family member.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2021, United States District Judge Debra Brown sentenced Moton to 10 years imprisonment on the FFL burglary charge and 5 months imprisonment on the possession of ammunition charge, to run consecutively, in addition to 3 years of post-release supervision. Moton was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $16,312.89 in relation to the FFL burglary.

“Thefts of this kind take a great deal of dedication to investigate and prosecute,” remarked Acting United States Attorney Clay Joyner. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of ATF and our state and local partners, this thief, who wanted to profit from illegally distributing guns, is now in prison.”

“The sentence imposed today sends a message to gun traffickers that they will pay a price for their crimes,” said ATF New Orleans Field Division Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn. “ATF will continue to investigate firearm thefts in order to cut the pipeline of crime guns terrorizing our communities. We will use every available resource to prevent and dismantle the flow of illegal firearms.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case, along with Ruleville P.D., Indianola P.D. and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by AUSA Robert Mims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today