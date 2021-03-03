Indianapolis brothers indicted on federal firearms charges

Drove stolen vehicle into federally licensed gun shop to gain access and steal firearms

Indianapolis (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress announced today that two Indianapolis men were indicted for the theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer. Twin brothers, Tayveon Majors, 18, Indianapolis and Jayveon Majors, 18, were indicted today by a federal grand jury for the theft of 10 firearms from 500 Guns, a gun store located in Speedway.

“With cooperation from the public, and the excellent work by the investigators at the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, several stolen firearms and the thieves who stole them were quickly taken off the streets of Indianapolis,” said Childress. “This case is a great example of citizens working together with law enforcement to make the community a safer place to live.”

According to a criminal complaint filed against the two men, early on the morning of January 21, 2021, Jayveon Majors drove his brother, Tayveon, to an Indianapolis car dealership, where Tayveon stole a vehicle. The brothers then drove separately to the 500 Guns store in Speedway, where Tayveon used the stolen vehicle to drive through the front of the building to gain access. Video surveillance cameras in the store captured images of Tayveon carrying firearms out of the store. Javyeon then drove his brother and the guns to their Indianapolis residence.

Following a tip from the public, CGIC detectives and federal agents began to investigate. The brothers were identified as suspects and a search warrant was obtained for their residence. Federal agents and CGIC investigators located and arrested the two men at their residence within just a few days of the theft, recovering some of the stolen firearms.

This case was investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Chief Randal Taylor said, “This is another example of cooperation from members of our community to help solve crime. I appreciate the work of IMPD detectives, our federal partners and Acting US Attorney John E. Childress for their work in arresting these suspects and charging them in federal court.”

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney William L. McCoskey, who is prosecuting this case for the government, the defendants each face up to 10 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

An indictment is merely a charge and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in federal court.

In October 2017, the Office of the United States Attorney announced a Strategic Plan designed to shape and strengthen the District’s response to its most significant public safety challenges. This prosecution demonstrates the Office’s firm commitment to prosecuting those who commit serious firearms offenses.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today