Indiana: Thomas Lee Goliday sentenced for drug dealer

Fifteen-year prison, Thomas Lee Goliday sentence imposed for drug dealer

Sold heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs in Indianapolis

Indianapolis (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney John Childress announced today that Thomas Lee Goliday, 49, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base.

“The investigators from IMPD did a tremendous job investigating this case,” said Childress. “Another drug dealer is off the streets of Indianapolis, a firearm is out of the hands of a convicted felon, dangerous and illegal substances are removed from the community, and Goliday is being held accountable for his illegal behavior.”

In August of 2018, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department learned that an individual who was known as “Red” was distributing large quantities of heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base throughout the Indianapolis area. Through investigation, “Red” was identified as Thomas Goliday who resided in Indianapolis. Officers also learned that Goliday was on supervised release from a 2009 drug arrest in Tennessee for possession with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Goliday’s residence in late September 2018. That warrant was executed on the evening of September 27, 2018. During the execution of the warrant, Goliday returned to his residence as the search was occurring.

In the residence’s attached garage, officers found a loaded Glock 22, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, over 49 grams of fentanyl, over 42 grams of a fentanyl and cocaine mixture, over 10 grams of cocaine base, over 10 grams of methamphetamine, 6 Alprazolam 1mg schedule IV pills, and 8 Oxycodone pills.

Further investigation revealed that Goliday had been receiving and dealing two ounces of heroin a week for a year and that the loaded firearm found during the search was owned by Goliday.

This case was investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement with our community is key to reducing violence in Indianapolis, and we value our continued partnership with Acting U.S. Attorney Childress and the DEA that led to the removal of a violent individual, dangerous substances, and a firearm from our neighborhoods. The IMPD remains dedicated to building upon these partnerships to make Indianapolis a safer place for all to live, work, play, and visit,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. “I appreciate the dedication of the IMPD detectives and DEA agents who worked on this investigation and the Assistant U.S. Attorney who worked to prosecute Mr. Goliday.”

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Gannon said, “The sentencing of Mr. Goliday was justice for the fine citizens of Indianapolis. Mr. Goliday, a convicted felon was responsible for distributing several addictive and destructive drugs, such as fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine. The DEA Indianapolis District Office remains committed to keeping our communities safe by investigating and arresting drug traffickers like Mr. Goliday and taking their illegal firearms off the streets, The DEA appreciates the exceptional work by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney Michelle P. Brady, who prosecuted this case for the government, Goliday must also serve 10 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

In November of 2020, Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress renewed a Strategic Plan designed to shape and strengthen the District’s response to its most significant public safety challenges. This prosecution demonstrates the Office’s enduring commitment to investigating and prosecuting those who engage in the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, opioids, and synthetic opioids.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today