Indiana: Lawsuit Challenging Constitutionality of HEA 1123 Filed

Apr 27, 2021 , , ,
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb asked a trial court judge to find key provisions of HEA 1123 unconstitutional and to issue a permanent injunction to prevent them from being used.

“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the State of Indiana and I have an obligation do so.  This filing is about the future of the executive branch and all the Governors who will serve long after I’m gone,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Click here to read the lawsuit.

Governor Holcomb vetoed HEA 1123 on April 9.  Click here to read the Governor’s veto letter.  The House and Senate overrode the veto on April 15.

