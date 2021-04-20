Indiana Governor To Roll Out Updated State Budget Plan

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) State leaders will provide an update on House Bill 1001, the state’s two-year budget.

WHO: Gov. Eric Holcomb

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch

House Speaker Todd Huston

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray

Rep. Tim Brown, Chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means

Sen. Ryan Mishler, Chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations

Office of Management and Budget Director Cris Johnston

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 20

Media outlets that wish to broadcast the press conference live are encouraged to use the livestream. The livestream is also available to the public at this link: https://vimeo.com/event/198050/embed

The livestream will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Prior to the scheduled start time, the livestream will display the state flag. An on-camera alert will be given two minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The livestream will also be simulcast at https://IN.gov/gov/live.