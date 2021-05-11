  • Tue. May 11th, 2021
Indiana Governor Statement on the General Assembly's Vote

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement on the General Assembly’s vote to override the veto of Senate Enrolled Act 5:

“As I said last week, Indiana is in an economically enviable position due in large part to the heroic local response to the pandemic that was permitted by a system rewarding speed, collaboration and medical expertise in a time of health emergency.  In most cases, the cooperation between local elected officials and local health officials was superb.

“I would have hoped that such sweeping change could wait until we gathered all the relevant experts and stakeholders to strike the right balance regarding local health authority during emergencies and avoid discouraging laudable service in the field of public health, especially knowing that it’s locally elected officials who appoint the local department of health board that hires the local health director in the first place.

“My administration will do just that over the coming months to supply the legislature with up-to-date data before the next regular session.”

