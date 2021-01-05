Categories: Politics

Indiana Governor Statement on March Madness in Indiana

Holcomb Statement on March Madness in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the NCAA’s decision to stage the 2021 men’s basketball championships in Indiana.

“Indiana is a basketball state, and we’re beyond excited to safely host the 2021 NCAA men’s Division I, II and III basketball championships here.  Games will take place around the state – from Evansville to Indianapolis and from West Lafayette to Fort Wayne.  With our deep commitment to public health, strong infrastructure and historic facilities, I have no doubt that this year’s tournaments will be among the best we’ve ever seen.”

SOURCE: EVENTS.IN.Gov

18 mins ago

