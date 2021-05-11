  • Tue. May 11th, 2021
Politics

Indiana Governor: Restoration of Weekly Work Search Requirement

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 11, 2021 , Governor, Indiana, unemployment
Indiana Governor: Restoration of Weekly Work Search Requirement

Gov. Holcomb Announces Restoration of Weekly Work Search Requirement for Unemployment Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-13 requiring Hoosiers requesting unemployment benefits from the state to be actively seeking full-time work starting on June 1.

The federal government authorized states to waive work search requirements during the height of the pandemic.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) will once again require a weekly work search report from Hoosiers requesting unemployment benefits.  Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in a WorkOne orientation, or completing an online workshop.

DWD will notify affected Hoosiers about these changes to allow time to prepare for the renewed requirements.  For more information on the state’s work search program, visit https://www.in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/individuals/work-search/.

The order also rescinds other emergency provisions that are no longer needed or will become effective by law.  This action will enable an effective transition.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Illinois: $1 Billion Grants Distributed for Local Infrastructure Projects
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Florida Governor Signs Legislation to Expand School Choice Options
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
California Governor: $12 Billion to Confront Homelessness Crisis
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah