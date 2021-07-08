July 10, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the death of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency.

“The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless.  Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency’s family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley.  Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency’s family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County.”

Eric J. Holcomb, Governor, Greg Ferency, Indiana

