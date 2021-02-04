Indiana Governor on $12.5 Million Opioid Settlement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb gave the following statement regarding today’s announcement of Indiana’s $12.5 million settlement with McKinsey & Company, resolving investigations into the company’s role in profiting from the opioid epidemic:

“From the first day of my administration, I made combatting the drug epidemic a top priority, and that includes holding accountable those who created and fueled this crisis. I want to thank the Attorney General and his office for their work on this settlement that will help fund prevention, education and treatment efforts. No amount of money can undo the devastating toll inflicted by the opioid epidemic, but this is another step toward helping Hoosier families recover from this national crisis.”

Click here to read the Attorney General’s press release.