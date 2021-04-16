Indiana Governor Holcomb Statement on Mass Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding last night’s mass shooting:

“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.

“Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we’ve lost.”