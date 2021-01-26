Indiana Governor Holcomb Names Cook as Inspector General

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that he has selected David Cook to serve as the Indiana Inspector General.

“David Cook brings decades of public service experience to the position of Inspector General,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I am grateful that David has agreed to serve Indiana in this position, and I am confident that he is the right man for the job of ensuring Hoosiers get the great government service they deserve.”

Cook currently serves as the chairman of the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. He was appointed by then-Gov. Pence in 2015 and reappointed by Gov. Holcomb in 2017. The Commission is responsible for regulating and licensing the alcohol and tobacco industries. The ATC also directs the Indiana State Excise Police.

During his tenure as chairman, Cook built an enforcement strategy focused on compliance through education and assistance, and partnered with local law enforcement to address problem establishments and decrease criminal activity. He also created industry roundtables to improve communication between the commissioners and industry members.

Prior to his time at ATC, Cook served as judge of Marion Superior Criminal Division 7, a high-volume misdemeanor court. From 1995-2008, he served as the chief public defender for Marion County. Additionally, he served as a judicial officer on civil and family law cases in the Marion County Circuit Court. From 1979-1989, he worked in the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office as chief trial deputy. Cook also spent time in private practice.

Cook earned an undergraduate degree from Ball State University and a law degree from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law.

The Office of Inspector General was created by law in 2005 and is charged with addressing fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement and wrongdoing in state government.