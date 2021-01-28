Indiana Governor Holcomb: Economic Development Alignment

State Aligns Economic Development, Talent Services to Advance Direct Support for Growing Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced a new strategic alignment that will create a tool to bolster the state’s business attraction and expansion efforts. The Indiana Office of Career Connections and Talent (CCT) will integrate with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), positioning the state to provide direct support in talent retainment, recruitment, attraction and development for growing businesses.

“Over the past four years, Indiana has broken record after record for economic development as businesses across the state and around the world continue to choose the Hoosier state for growth,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We have spent years building a pro-growth business climate that offers fiscal predictability, reduced red tape, competitive incentives and a skilled workforce. And now, with the leadership of Secretary Milo, we can offer businesses a custom solution to better access high-caliber talent and leverage training resources, ensuring job creators are best positioned to continue creating quality career opportunities for Hoosiers for years to come.”

At the IEDC, Secretary of Career Connections and Talent Blair Milo will provide a critical link between businesses and talent resources, including universities, education institutes, government agencies and resources, as well as community and education stakeholders, to make it as easy as possible for employers to cultivate robust talent pipelines, meet hiring goals, and implement training and development programs. This integration will enable the IEDC to offer talent connection services to business prospects considering locating or expanding in Indiana, adding another key selling point to the state’s incentive toolkit.

“When we talk to businesses here and around the world about their expansion and attraction in and to Indiana, after we have shared our incredible Indiana economic value proposition, our conversations turn to availability of a quality workforce,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “They want to know they’ll have access to the skilled workers they need to grow and succeed and that they’ll have support in developing a talent pipeline and connecting with education and talent partners. Secretary Milo’s expertise provides just that, enabling Indiana to be a true talent partner to growing businesses and bolstering our competitiveness in attracting new investment opportunities.”

Since its establishment in 2017, CCT has focused on advancing talent attraction and retention in Indiana, increasing engagement with and amongst employers, educators, community and government to create a strategy for local talent development needs, which led to the creation of the 21st Century Talent Regions. With the leadership of Secretary Milo, the IEDC will now be positioned to offer direct support to growing businesses, helping them connect to critical support systems and sharing best practices in talent retainment, recruitment, attraction and development models. The team will initially focus on prioritizing support for new business prospects and for growing businesses with active IEDC incentive contracts, helping both navigate available resources and leverage key data and insights made available through 21st Century Talent Regions.

“Over the past three-plus years, we’ve made incredible progress in aligning state and regional partners toward a bold, systems-driven approach to attract, develop and connect Hoosier talent,” said Secretary Milo. “This is a critical time for Indiana’s businesses and for our talent community, and it’s important, now more than ever, that we build on our successes and continue to advance new solutions in talent fulfillment. I look forward to working with Secretary Schellinger and the IEDC to help businesses connect with skilled talent and to create more quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.”

Secretary Milo, who serves as a member of the Governor’s cabinet, and her team will begin the transition this month and will collaborate with education and workforce partners to finalize a strategic framework and outline specific measures of talent fulfillment. Secretary Milo will continue to serve on the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, ensuring the IEDC’s growing focus on talent fulfillment is directly aligned with the vision, needs and opportunities of key stakeholders across the state.