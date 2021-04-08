Indiana Governor Holcomb Announces Judicial Appointment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced Stephanie Steele as his appointment to the St. Joseph County Superior Court. Steele will succeed Judge Jane Woodward Miller who retired at the end of her term on Dec. 31, 2020, but remained on the bench as a senior judge.

Since 2015, Steele has served the City of South Bend, first as assistant city attorney and then beginning in 2017 as corporation counsel. From 2010-2015, she served as a deputy prosecutor for St. Joseph County.

Steele earned an undergraduate degree from University of Michigan and a law degree from Arizona State University.

Steele will be sworn in as the judge of the St. Joseph County Superior Court on a date to be determined.