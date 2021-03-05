Indiana Governor Gets Vaccine at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb today received his COVID-19 vaccination at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I feel great joy to be among the thousands of other Hoosiers getting protected from this virus at the greatest spectacle in vaccination,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I want to say thank you to the nearly 17,000 Hoosiers who are making the trek to IMS today through Monday to be vaccinated and to the thousands of other Hoosiers being vaccinated every day. Thank you for doing your part to help us stay healthy and beat this virus.”

The Governor, who is 52, is feeling healthy and well after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received its Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA on Saturday. The vaccine requires only one dose and has been shown to be safe and effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths in clinical trials.

Hoosiers age 50 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor was joined by other eligible Hoosiers including IMS President J. Douglas Boles, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Chair Rep. Robin Shackleford and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson’s father, Paul Winters.