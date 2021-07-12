July 13, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Vigo County to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

