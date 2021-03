INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Washington County to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, March 7, in honor First Lieutenant Scot Wayne Ames Jr.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Sunday, March 7.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Washington County to lower their flags to half-staff in memory of First Lieutenant Ames Jr.