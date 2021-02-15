Politics

Indiana Governor: Cynthia L. Oetjen Appointed for Marion Superior Court

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced Cynthia L. Oetjen as his appointment to the Marion Superior Court. She succeeds Judge Lisa Borges who retired on Dec. 31.

Oetjen currently serves as the deputy prosecuting attorney with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and as the Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center.  She has been with the prosecutor’s office since 2003, primarily prosecuting domestic violence, sexual assault and other major felonies.

Before becoming a lawyer, Oetjen owned and operated a small business for 10 years.  She also served in the Indiana National Guard for five years.

Oetjen earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and a law degree from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law.

Oetjen will be sworn in as the Judge of the Marion Superior Court on a date to be determined.

