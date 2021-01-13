Indiana Governor Announced to Resume Key Investment Projects

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced he will proceed with key state investment projects initially put on hold due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

“In May, we reduced spending because of the sudden, sharp drop in state revenues and to prepare for a continued decline in state revenue due to the economic impact of COVID-19. Thankfully, current revenues are stronger than expected, and that means we can responsibly move forward with these one-time expenditures that were already approved and on the books,” Gov. Holcomb said.

The Governor directed the State Budget Agency to work with the appropriate agencies to proceed with the approximately $65 million Next Level Trails grant program and $110 million of deferred maintenance projects. The General Assembly approved these appropriations in the current 2019-2021 state budget.

The Next Level Trails program had accepted applications for round two when the program was paused. The Department of Natural Resources, which administers the program, will announce next steps.