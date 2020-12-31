Indiana Gov. Announces Judicial Appointment for Marion City

Gov. Holcomb Announces Judicial Appointment for Marion City Court Vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced Michael T. Hotz as his appointment to the Marion City Court. Hotz succeeds Judge Jason McVicker who was elected to the Grant County Superior Court last month.

Hotz currently is a partner in the Marion law firm of Spitzer Herriman Stephenson Holderead Conner and Persinger, where he has practiced since 2013. Hotz is also a part-time public defender in Grant County and part owner of Grant County Abstract, a title company.

Hotz earned an undergraduate degree from Wabash College and his law degree from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law.

SOURCE: EVENTS.IN.Gov