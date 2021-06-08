Indiana: Erin Murphy to Serve as Governor’s Press Secretary

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Erin Murphy will serve as Gov. Holcomb’s press secretary. Previously, Erin was the communications director for the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS).
Prior to joining DCS, Erin served as the communications director for the city of Westfield, where she was the media relations advisor and spokeswoman. Between 2002 and 2013, Erin worked as a reporter and anchor for several television stations, including WTHI in Terre Haute, Indiana and WISH-TV in Indianapolis.