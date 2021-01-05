Categories: Politics

Indian sailors stranded in China – prey to China-Australia spat

(STL.News) Indian sailors stranded in China has became the prey to China-Australia spat.  Sailors of 2 cargo vessels are still far from home.

Wikipedia Australia-China Relations

