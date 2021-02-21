India News: Drone footage shows scale of massive farmer protests

(STL.News) The massive scale of a protest against farm laws in India’s Punjab state could be seen in drone footage on Sunday, February 21st.

One of the leaders of the protest said approximately 200,000 people had gathered at the rally in Barnala, including 50,000 women.

Farmers in India have been protesting for months against new agricultural laws they say will devastate their livelihood, and which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government claims are needed to modernize Indian farming.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Global News