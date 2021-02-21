General

India News: Drone footage shows scale of massive farmer protests

BySTLNEWS

Feb 21, 2021 , , , ,

(STL.News) The massive scale of a protest against farm laws in India’s Punjab state could be seen in drone footage on Sunday, February 21st.

One of the leaders of the protest said approximately 200,000 people had gathered at the rally in Barnala, including 50,000 women.

Farmers in India have been protesting for months against new agricultural laws they say will devastate their livelihood, and which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government claims are needed to modernize Indian farming.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Global News

READ
U.S. Attorney’s Office Collects Over $3.9 Million for U.S. Taxpayers

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

Russia: court rejects Alexei Navalny’s appeal

Feb 20, 2021 STLNEWS
General

France: Launched nuclear program of nuclear submarines

Feb 20, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Mars Landing: Perseverance rover sends first color images

Feb 20, 2021 STLNEWS

Most Recent

General

India News: Drone footage shows scale of massive farmer protests

Feb 21, 2021 STLNEWS
Health

Israel reopening starts as Covid-19 vaccination rate nears 50%

Feb 21, 2021 STLNEWS
Politics

Myanmar protesters gather – authorities opened fire

Feb 21, 2021 STLNEWS
Politics

Texas Governor – Regulations Waived – Qualified Plumber’s Apprentices

Feb 20, 2021 STLNEWS