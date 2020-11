(STL.News) India on ,Monday hits out at Organization of Islamic Cooperation over it’s statement on Jammu and kashmir. ‘OIC has no locus standi’, says India. “We strongly and categorically reject the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) at the 47th CFM Session in Niamey,” the MEA said.



YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

STL.News References:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook