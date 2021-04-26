  • Mon. Apr 26th, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

submit guest post stl.news
Health

India: Healthcare system on brink of collapse

Marty Smith

ByMarty Smith

Apr 25, 2021 ,
India: Healthcare system on brink of collapse

INDIA (STL.News) India’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse as the country suffers the world’s worst surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths.  Inside hospitals, oxygen is running out and the government is pleading for help.

Indian authorities scrambled Saturday to get oxygen tanks to hospitals where COVID-19 patients were suffocating amid the world’s worst coronavirus surge, as the government came under increasing criticism for what doctors said was its negligence in the face of a foreseeable public health disaster.

For the third day in a row, India set a global daily record of new infections.  The 346,786 confirmed cases over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16 million, behind only the United States.  The Health Ministry reported another 2,624 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India’s COVID-19 fatalities to 189,544.  Experts say even those figures are likely an undercount.

As Jennifer Johnson reports, the United States is racing to send critical supplies.

Wikipedia – COVID-19 pandemic in India

Marty Smith

Marty Smith

Marty Smith is the acting Editor in Chief as well as the founder of STL.News, Additionally, he is the web designer, hosting manager, and responsible for the SEO of STL.News and affiliate sites. Smith has created multiple aggregator sites to manage a large amount of content reviewed to select what is published on STL.News. The overall objective is to increase the amount of news published to more than 500 articles per day, including general news, political news, and business news. STL.News is and will continue to be a work in progress.

Related Post

Health
Maryland Continues to Expand Walk-Up Vaccinations
Apr 22, 2021 Maryam Shah
Health
Louisiana Department of Health Puts Pause on J&J Vaccine
Apr 13, 2021 Maryam Shah
Health
Oregon Governor: Covid-19 Vaccination Now Open To 16+
Apr 6, 2021 Maryam Shah
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks