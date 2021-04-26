India: Healthcare system on brink of collapse

INDIA (STL.News) India’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse as the country suffers the world’s worst surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths. Inside hospitals, oxygen is running out and the government is pleading for help.

Indian authorities scrambled Saturday to get oxygen tanks to hospitals where COVID-19 patients were suffocating amid the world’s worst coronavirus surge, as the government came under increasing criticism for what doctors said was its negligence in the face of a foreseeable public health disaster.

For the third day in a row, India set a global daily record of new infections. The 346,786 confirmed cases over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16 million, behind only the United States. The Health Ministry reported another 2,624 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India’s COVID-19 fatalities to 189,544. Experts say even those figures are likely an undercount.

As Jennifer Johnson reports, the United States is racing to send critical supplies.

Wikipedia – COVID-19 pandemic in India

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>