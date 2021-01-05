Categories: Politics

India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar – Sri Lanka to meet

Sri Lanka National Flag - image licensed to STL.News, LLC by BigStockPhoto.com

(STL.News) Indias’ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka during which he will hold talks with the country’s top leadership and discuss issues of mutual and bilateral interests.

WION News reports.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

Tags: indiashri lankaVideoWION NewsWorld News
3 hours ago

