Defense minister Rajnath Singh says, ‘India-China have started the process of disengagement’

(STL.News) India-China Border Standoff: The Indian army has released the video of the disengagement process at the Ladakh border. Addressing the Indian parliament today the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India and China have started the process of disengagement along the line of actual control.

