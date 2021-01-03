India: 8th term as non-permanent member United Nations Security Council

(STL.News) India became a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 1 for a two-year term. Monday will be the first active day of India in the stint.
YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News
