Illinois Governor Pritzker Announces Eight Appointments

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

EDUCATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD

Lara Shayne will serve as Chair of the Educational Labor Relations Board.* Shayne has served on the Educational Labor Relations Board since 2016. Prior to her service on the Educational Labor Relations Board, Shayne served as Senior Manager of Labor Relations at the Board of Education of the City of Chicago and before that as the Board’s General Counsel. Shayne has also served as Assistant Corporation Counsel at the City of Chicago, Department of Law. Shayne was recently Co-Chair of the Parent’s Association and Board of Trustees Member at Francis W. Parker School. Shayne earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Michigan and her Juris Doctorate from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Steven Grossman will serve on the Educational Labor Relations Board.* Grossman most recently served as the as President of the North Suburban Teachers Union and as Associate Director and part-time instructor at DePaul University’s Labor Education Center. Prior to his role at DePaul University, Grossman served for over twenty years as a high school studies teacher at Niles Township High School. Grossman earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Iowa and a Master in the Art of Teaching History from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

Michelle Ishmael will serve on the Educational Labor Relations Board.* Ishmael currently serves as Lobbyist and Political Consultant for the Illinois Education Association, a role she has held for over twenty years. Previously, she was Program Director at Working in the Schools. Ishmael also has vast experience working political campaigns across the state. She is the Vice-President of the National Association of Legislative and Political Specialists Board and a certified yoga instructor. Ishmael earned a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University.

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

King Harris will continue to serve as Chair of the Housing Development Authority.* Harris has served on the Housing Development Authority since 2016. Harris is currently a Senior Fellow at the Metropolitan Planning Council, Chairman of Harris Holdings, Inc., and President of the Harris Family Foundation. Harris has extensive business experience including serving as President and CEO of Pittway Corporation, CEO of Honeywell International, and Board Chair of AptarGroup, Inc. Harris has also served on executive committees and board including the Chicago Community Trust, the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Chicago 2016 Olympic Committee, the University of Chicago, and Francis Parker School. Harris earned a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

Stephen Kouri II will serve on the Human Rights Commission.* Kouri currently works at Hebecker, Morris & Delusi LLC where he performs research projects for a variety areas of the law. He previously served as Assistant States Attorney at the Peoria County States Attorney’s Office. Prior to that, he was an Attorney at Ghantous Law Offices. Kouri currently serves as Chairman of the City of Peoria’s Liquor Commission and has volunteered at the Federal Courthouse and the I’ve Decided Motivational and Leadership Conference. Kouri earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Juris Doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law.

LABOR RELATIONS BOARD

Lynne Sered will serve as Chair of the Local Panel of the Labor Relations Board.* Sered has served on the Educational Labor Relations Board since 2000, ten years of which she served as Chair. Prior to that, she served as Legal Director for the American Jewish Congress and Associate at Scariano, Lula, Ellch & Himes, CHTD. Sered is a member, volunteer and involved with a number of organizations including the City of Evanston’s Public Safety Civil Service Commission, the Jewish Women’s Foundation, the National Council of Jewish Women, and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago. Sered earned a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University and a Juris Doctorate from DePaul University.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR AND PUBLIC GUARDIAN OF MACON AND DEWITT COUNTY

Andrew Weatherford will serve as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Macon and DeWitt County.* Weatherford is Owner, Partner and Attorney at Johnson, Chiligiris & Weatherford. Previously, Weatherford was Assistant State’s Attorney at Macon County State’s Attorney. Weatherford earned a Bachelor of Arts from Millikin University, a Master of Arts in Political Science from Eastern Illinois University and Juris Doctor from Indiana University School of Law – Indianapolis.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR AND PUBLIC GUARDIAN OF PIATT COUNTY

Kelly Finet will serve as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Piatt County.* Finet is Owner, Manager and Accountant at Kelly’s Accounting Service Inc. Finet earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois and a Masters in Business Administration from Sangamon State University.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.