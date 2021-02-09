Illinois Governor Pritzker Announces Appointment

Chicago, IL (STL.News) Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:

PRISONER REVIEW BOARD

Virginia Martinez will continue to serve on the Prisoner Review Board.* Prior to her current role, Martinez was the Director of Policy at the Community Renewal Society where she worked with staff and church leaders to identify, develop and advocate for change. She also held roles at the Illinois Latino Family Commission, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and Mujeres Latinas en Accion. Martinez received the Outstanding Service Award from DePaul University and the Vanguard Award nominated by the Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois at Chicago and her Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.