Illinois Governor On President Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19

Springfield, IL (STL.News) Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement following President Biden’s announcement of the national plan to combat COVID-19.

“One year and one day since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the United States, I’m incredibly heartened to see the Biden-Harris administration step up to the herculean task of providing a truly cohesive, prepared, robust national response to COVID-19 that saves lives, protects our healthcare workers, supports small businesses, gets children back into schools, and promises the economic recovery Americans deserve,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Make no mistake: this plan will help us beat COVID-19. The administration has a comprehensive vision for how we as one nation can achieve our common goals of putting this pandemic behind us in a smart and safe way, while simultaneously stepping up our preparations and leadership on a global scale. I’ve been calling on the federal government to wield the full force of the Defense Production Act since last March and I’m pleased to see President Biden issue an executive order promising to do just that, filling critical gaps in our nation’s ability to not just vaccinate, but also continue to test and treat our residents. Illinois welcomes the new administration’s commitment to being a genuine partner, not an obstacle, for states in navigating this collective crisis with open arms – now let’s get to work to bring this pandemic to a close.”