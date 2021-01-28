Illinois Governor: Appointment to State Toll Highway Authority

Chicago, IL (STL.News) Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY AUTHORITY

Jacqueline Gomez will serve on the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority. Gomez serves as the Director of Supplier and Workforce Diversity at the Obama Foundation where she is responsible for the implementation and management of the Foundation’s diversity and inclusion programming. Previously, Gomez worked as the Director of Contract Compliance for Cook County and the Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Sumac, Inc. In 2018, Gomez received the Advocacy Award for business diversity and inclusion from the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association. Gomez earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from National Louis University.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.