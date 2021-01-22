Illinois Governor: Appointment to Sports Facilities Authority

Springfield, IL (STL.News) Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:

Leslie Darling will serve as Chair of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.* Darling currently serves as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel at the Art Institute of Chicago. She has served on the ISFA Board of Directors since December 2019. Previously, she served the City of Chicago in various capacities as the Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Infrastructure Trust, the First Assistant Corporation Counsel in the Department of Law, and as Legislative Counsel in the Mayor’s Office. She was a Partner at the law firm of Ungaretti & Harris for seven years. Additionally, she served on Governor JB Pritzker’s transition team. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University and a Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.