Illinois Governor Announces Five Appointments

Gov. Pritzker Announces Five Appointments to Illinois Boards, Commissions and Public Guardian Positions

Chicago, IL (STL.News) Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

LeDeidre Turner will continue to serve on the Human Rights Commission. * Turner was the Assistant Commissioner of the City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. She also was the Assistant State’s Attorney at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Turner is a member of the Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago and the Co-Chairperson of the Minority Law Student Job Fair. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Spelman College and her Juris Doctor from The John Marshall Law School.

LABOR RELATIONS BOARD

Kendra Cunningham will continue to serve on the Illinois Labor Relations Board. * Prior to her appointment, Cunningham was the Staff Attorney and Business Manager of the Illinois State Employees Association, Laborers’ Local 2002. Cunningham serves as the Volunteer Secretary-Treasurer for the Murrayville-Woodson EAS, a not-for-profit emergency service. She received her Bachelor of Science from Western Illinois University and her Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law.

PROPERTY TAX APPEAL BOARD

Dana Kinion will continue to serve on the Property Tax Appeal Board. * Kinion currently serves as an Attorney, of Counsel for Zack Stamp, Ltd. where she provides legal services to clients in areas of federal, state and local taxation. Before her appointment to the Board, Kinion was the first female member and Chair of the Sangamon County Board of Review where she was Chair from 2008 to 2019 and 2015 to 2016 Prior to her experience in the private sector, Kinion worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue as a Senior Associate Counsel and Legislative Liaison. Kinion received her Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University, her Juris Doctor from University of Tulsa College of Law and her Master of Laws in Taxation from Southern Methodist University.

TORTURE INQUIRY AND RELIEF COMMISSION

Tobara Richardson will serve on the Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission. * Richardson currently is the Principal Attorney at T. Richardson Law LLC. She previously worked as an Assistant United States Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois and the Assistant State’s Attorney at the Cook County State’s Attorney Office. Richardson is also the Adult Sunday School Teacher at Holy Sanctuary Community Church and has served as an Associate Board Member of Just the Beginning and as the Government Services Chair of the Black Women Lawyers’ Association. She received her Bachelor of Arts and her Juris Doctor from University of Chicago.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR AND PUBLIC GUARDIAN OF DUPAGE COUNTY

Matthew McQuaid will serve as the Public Administrator and Public Guardian of DuPage County. * For almost 20 years, he has served as the Attorney at Law at the Law Office of Matthew J. McQuaid where he focuses on criminal and civil defense. Prior to his current role, McQuaid was the Assistant State’s Attorney at the Cook County State’s Attorney Office for about 10 years where he prosecuted over 30 cases to Jury. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Knox College and his Juris Doctor from The John Marshall Law School.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.