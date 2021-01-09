Illinois Governor Announces Appointment to State Commission

(STL.News) Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:

ILLINOIS WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION

Bradley Gillespie will serve as an Arbitrator on the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission.* Gillespie is currently an Associate Attorney at Gori Julian & Associates. Previously, he served as the Assistant Attorney General in both the Environmental and General Law Bureau in the Illinois Office of the Attorney General. Gillespie also served in the United States Army Reserve where he earned the Army Commendation Medal among other accolades. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Southern Illinois University and his Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law.