Illegal Alien, Oscar O. Cabrera Pleads Guilty to 4th Illegal Reentry

Illegal Alien and Convicted Felon, Oscar O. Cabrera Pleads Guilty to 4th Illegal Reentry

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) An illegal alien who has been deported from the U.S. at taxpayer expense on four occasions, pleaded guilty yesterday to once again illegally entering the United States.

According to court documents, Oscar O. Cabrera, 47, an El Salvadoran citizen, has illegally entered the U.S. at least five times. On each occasion, Cabrera has only come to the attention of law enforcement after committing further crimes while in the U.S. illegally. Cabrera was most recently deported in January 2017, after a felony conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. Cabrera also has seven misdemeanor convictions for various crimes, including discharging a firearm in a public place, and driving under the influence.

On February 13, Cabrera was arrested in Hanover County on charges that included identity theft and conspiracy to commit larceny. On November 9, he pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges. Thereafter, he was turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to face federal criminal immigration charges.

Cabrera is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Shawn Byers, Acting Field Office Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Washington, D.C., made the announcement after U.S. District Judge David J. Novak accepted the plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David T. Maguire is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

