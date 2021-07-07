Repeat Immigration Offender And Illegal Alien, German Lopez-Gomez Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Richard A. Lazzara has sentenced German Lopez-Gomez, a/k/a Samuel Bautista-Bautista (41), to two years in federal prison for illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.

Lopez-Gomez had pleaded guilty in March 2021.

According to court documents, on December 20, 2020, Lopez-Gomez was arrested in Polk County on state felony criminal charges (burglary of an unoccupied structure and theft) and found to be present in the United States without legal authorization. Lopez-Gomez had previously been convicted of illegal reentry to the United States after deportation in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, which sentenced him to 16 months in prison followed by 3 months of supervised release on the illegal re-entry charge, as well as an additional 10 months in prison for a violation of supervised release.

This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David William Alexander Chee.

