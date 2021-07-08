Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Troy on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Lion’s Club: 415 S Main St.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra
- Treasurer Julie Ellsworth
- Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
- Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever
- Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
- Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould
- Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
- Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation
In addition, representatives of the following agencies and state entities will be on hand to help answer questions: Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Department of Water Resources, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“I am happy to announce Troy as the next Capital for a Day in Idaho,” Governor Little said. “It is important to me to continue this monthly tradition, and I look forward to hearing from the people of Latah County as they share their thoughts and concerns with state leaders.”
