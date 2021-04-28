Idaho Governor Signs ‘Fetal Heartbeat Bill’ into Law

Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 366 into law today, the bill commonly known as the “Fetal Heartbeat Bill.”

“Idaho is a state that values the most innocent of all lives – the lives of babies. We should never relent in our efforts to protect the lives of the preborn. Hundreds and hundreds of babies lose their lives every year in Idaho due to abortion, an absolute tragedy. I appreciate Idaho lawmakers for continuing to protect lives by passing this important legislation, and I am proud to sign the bill into law today,” Governor Little said.

The bill bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected, around five or six weeks after conception. The legislation makes exceptions for medical emergencies and pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

Senator Patti Anne Lodge, the bill’s sponsor, said, “We have a multitude of services available for women in crisis pregnancies. Choosing life is supported with compassionate help throughout the pregnancy and extends to 18 months after birth. Life goals can still be achieved for both the mother and child. With the availability of compassionate and supportive services and the rights pregnant women have in today’s world, a woman can give birth and continue her life goals. Encouraging life also provides two million families that want to adopt the opportunity to love and raise a child, if the mother chooses adoption.”