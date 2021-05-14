  • Fri. May 14th, 2021
May 14, 2021
Idaho Governor Seeks Applicants for Fish & Game Commission

Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little is accepting applications for the Panhandle Region representative on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission following the retirement of Commissioner Brad Corkill.

Corkill was appointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in 2013.

“I want to thank Brad for his dedicated service to the people and wildlife of Idaho,” Governor Little said.  “I have no doubt he will take his love of and commitment to sportsmanship into his retirement. I wish him well.”

Corkill is a registered Republican.  Idaho law requires no more than four commissioners on the seven-member commission to be affiliated with any one political party.

Qualified individuals interested in applying for the vacancy are encouraged to submit applications to the Governor’s Office by Friday, June 4, 2021.

Applications and other appointment information are available at https://gov.idaho.gov/appointments/.

