Idaho Governor on recommendation to Expel Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger

Maryam Shah

Apr 29, 2021 , , ,
Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little issued the following statement today following the recommendation of the House Ethics and House Policy Committee that the full House of Representatives suspend Representative Aaron von Ehlinger for the remainder of his term.

“I applaud Jane Doe and the other brave women for their courage in telling their stories and participating in this process to hold Representative Aaron von Ehlinger accountable for his deeply damaging and shameful actions.  I fully support the House Ethics and House Policy Committee’s recommendation to expel Representative Aaron von Ehlinger.  Representative von Ehlinger’s inappropriate and alarming actions stand in opposition to the values and behavior state elected officials must uphold.  Being elected by the people and serving in a legislative body carries immense weight and responsibility to act with dignity, civility, and integrity at all times.  State elected officials are held to a higher standard.  As a former state senator and Lieutenant Governor, I personally understand the importance of preserving the credibility of the legislative institution so the people of Idaho can have confidence in their state government.  Now, the public expects the full Idaho House Representatives to carry out the recommendation of the committee and ensure the integrity of the Idaho Legislature.”

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

